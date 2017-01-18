Third Eye Blind Announce ‘Summer Gods’ Tour with Silversun Pickups

By Radio.com Staff

Third Eye Blind have announced a run of summer tour dates. The “Summer Gods” tour will also feature Silversun Pickups, and will see 3EB playing their debut album, 1997’s self titled debut, in its entirety to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary.

Related: Third Eye Blind Trolls RNC Attendees at Cleveland Show

“Twenty years in April since we put out our first album,” frontman Stephan Jenkins said, when discussing the anniversary with Radio.com yesterday (January 17).

“It’s a record that stayed alive with these generations of people, who find it online and share it with each other. They have this original, authentic and immediate experience with the album. It’s not a twenty-year old album to them, it feels like it’s a current album somehow. That’s phenomenal to me. I haven’t seen that with other kinds of records, maybe it exists, but I haven’t seen it.”

He stressed throughout the interview that he doesn’t spend too much time looking back. “I’m not a nostalgic person at all. There’s a Patti Smith quote: ‘I don’t f— with the past, I f— with the future!’ I really like that. I wish I wrote that!”

At the same time, he’s grateful for the fans who fell in love with the band thanks to that album. “I do really love it that people keep our music alive. This is really like a tour in gratitude.”

He jokes that generally, when they play a full album, it’s a new one, but teases a future anniversary tour. “Maybe in a couple of years we’ll play [1999’s] Blue!When we put out [2016’s] We Are Drugs, we played the whole album, and when we put out [2015’s] Dopamine, we went to London and we played the whole record. So we do that sometimes, but not with old albums. We’ve never played the first album in its entirety. That’s gonna be a part of a whole night of music. I think we’re gonna play longer [sets] this summer, we’re going to play the first album, but we’re going to play a lot of [other] music [also].”

He stresses that some of that music may be unfamiliar even to hardcore fans: “This is about something going forward, and we’re going to be putting out new music and we’re going to be playing new music.”

In fact, by the time you read this, Jenkins will be en route to working on new music: “We feel like a band that’s got a long way to go, and after I do this interview, I’m flying to the Cayman Islands to go record new music for a week, and that’s where my head is at. But on an occasion like this, it’s also fitting that we take a look at how far we’ve come.” ”

The Summer Gods Tour kicks off on June 9th in Miama, FL. Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 26th.

Check out the band’s full itinerary below.

Fri Jun 09 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Sat Jun 10 Clearwater, FL Coachman Park

Sun Jun 11 Jacksonville, FL TBD

Tue Jun 13 New Orleans, LA Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

Thu Jun 15 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Fri Jun 16 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union

Sat Jun 17 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

Sun Jun 18 Baltimore, MD/DC Area TBD

Wed Jun 21 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Fri Jun 23 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Jun 24 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Jun 25 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

Wed Jun 28 Toronto, ON TD Echo Beach

Thu Jun 29 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Fri Jun 30 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater

Sat Jul 01 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sun Jul 02 Wallingford , CT Toyota Presents Oakdale

Never miss a tour date from Third Eye Blind with Eventful.