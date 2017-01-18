Texas Rangers’ Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez Elected To Hall Of Fame

Beloved former Texas Rangers catcher “Pudge” Rodriguez has been elected to MLB’s Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Pudge joins Johnny Bench as the only catchers to be elected in their first year of eligibility. There are now 18 catchers in the Hall of Fame. Rodriguez was a 14-time All-Star and 13-time Gold Glove catcher, and he was voted AL MVP in 2008 with Texas, his team for the first 12 of his 21 big league seasons. He batted .296 with 311 homers and 1,332 RBIs, winning a World Series with the Florida Marlins in 2003 after earning MVP of the NL Championship Series.

Rodriguez received 76% of the votes. He needed at least 75% to be elected.