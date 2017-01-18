Oklahoma Football Player Charged With Waco Robbery

January 18, 2017 12:12 PM
aggravated robbery, Baylor, Football, La Vega High School, OU, Parrish Cobb, Robbery, waco

Parrish Cobb, a 19 year old cornerback for the University of Oklahoma has been arrested for three counts of aggravated robbery in his hometown of Waco.  Cobb turned himself into police in connection with the armed robbery of a pedestrian on January 10.  The thief stole the wallet of a pedestrian.  Furthermore, Cobb was being investigated in nearby Bellmead for two armed robberies.

Cobb had been Waco’s La Vega High School’s star cornerback.  He originally signed to play for Baylor, but was released from his letter of intent after coach Art Briles was fired.  Cobb then signed with OU, who has suspended the freshman for his alledged involvement in the crimes.

