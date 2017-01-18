Obamas Begin Moving into New Luxurious Mansion

January 18, 2017 8:27 PM
Filed Under: former, Home, House, Kalorama, Obama, president, Washington DC

From Chicago, to a multi-million dollar home in Washington DC.  After eight years in the White House, the President Obama and his family have certainly grown accustom to the luxurious lifestyle the White House brings.

According to sources, Barack and Michelle Obama have chosen the upscale Washington DC neighborhood of Kalorama as their new home.

Ivanka Trump along with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, also call Kalorama neighborhood home.

(PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

(PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

They’ll be leasing the new 8,200 sq ft home, complete with 9 bedrooms and an appraisal of $4.3 million.

What do you think of them moving to such a luxurious neighborhood?

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live