Obamas Begin Moving into New Luxurious Mansion

From Chicago, to a multi-million dollar home in Washington DC. After eight years in the White House, the President Obama and his family have certainly grown accustom to the luxurious lifestyle the White House brings.

According to sources, Barack and Michelle Obama have chosen the upscale Washington DC neighborhood of Kalorama as their new home.

Ivanka Trump along with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, also call Kalorama neighborhood home.

They’ll be leasing the new 8,200 sq ft home, complete with 9 bedrooms and an appraisal of $4.3 million.

What do you think of them moving to such a luxurious neighborhood?