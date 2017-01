Oenophilia, a company that bases their products on everything wine related is rolling out a new glass for all you red wine drinkers out there.

This new wine glass comes with a built in straw that you can drink from if you’re worried about your teeth being stained that unsightly purple hue. ¬†Also the shape is supposed to enhance the flavor of the wine or liquor.

Pretty reasonably priced, a set of four will only set you back $12 plus shipping.