Matthew McConaughey Gives Pep Talk All Cowboys Nation Needs To Hear

January 18, 2017 6:18 AM By JT
Filed Under: Dak Prescott, Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, DFW, ezekiel elliott, Football, inspiration, local, Matthew McConaughey, pep talk, Washington Redskins, young

Matthew McConaughey is a diehard Washington Redskins fan, but that didn’t stop him from giving all of Cowboys Nation a much-needed pep talk after their devastating loss to the Green Bay Packers.

In a recent interview with Guide Live, McConaughey talked about how we shouldn’t feel discouraged after the loss.  He said, “You guys have got a young, talented team.  I know everyone is kinda bruised today, but you pick it back up and get going.”  He followed that by mentioning his team, Cowboys’ divisional rival the Redskins, “Hopefully the Redskins can get together a good enough team to start competing with you guys because I think you guys are going to be up around the top for a while.”

Even though McConaughey grew up in Texas, and is a diehard Texas Longhorns fan, his Redskins roots go deep all the way to his childhood.  “I grew up watching westerns with my father; I was always rooting for the Indians instead of the Cowboys.  My favorite food was hamburgers growing up; they had a linebacker, no. 55, Chris Hanburger.  And then John Riggins.  When you’re 4 years old, that’s why you really commit to a team, for reasons like that.  It goes way back.”

McConaughey will be starring in an upcoming film Gold, which will be released in theaters January 27th.

