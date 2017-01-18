Lisa Frank Themed Movie Is Being Put Into Work

If you’re a true child of the 90’s or old enough to have had kids that grew up in the 90’s then you’ll probably remember certain school supplies created by artist Lisa Frank. Well, Hollywood is now about to bring her artwork to the big screen.
Variety broke the news that the iconic illustrator Frank is collaborating with producer Jon Shestack to bring her neon-drenched world to life on screen. Even better news is that the movie will be “a live-action and animation hybrid,” in the style of another art-house classic, “Space Jam.”