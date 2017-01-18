LHS Dog of The Week: Meet Dexter!

January 18, 2017 10:59 AM
Dexter is a very sweet 2 year old, 6 lb. Chihuahua who loves everyone he meets!  He loves playing with all dogs and he enjoys jumping on his foster Dad’s lap and landing a kiss.
Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

He loves car rides and walks great on a leash.  Dexter has a cute and funny personality.  He is also crate/potty trained.  He is good with other dogs, cats and would do best in a home with older, considerate kiddos because of his small size.
He is neutered, microchipped, HW- and current on his vaccines.  To meet this precious boy, please complete an online application:  http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/
Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

 

Logo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Logo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

