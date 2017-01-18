LHS Dog of The Week: Meet Dexter!

Dexter is a very sweet 2 year old, 6 lb. Chihuahua who loves everyone he meets! He loves playing with all dogs and he enjoys jumping on his foster Dad’s lap and landing a kiss.
He loves car rides and walks great on a leash. Dexter has a cute and funny personality. He is also crate/potty trained. He is good with other dogs, cats and would do best in a home with older, considerate kiddos because of his small size.
He is neutered, microchipped, HW- and current on his vaccines. To meet this precious boy, please complete an online application: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/