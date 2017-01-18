LGBT Organization Plans Pre-Inauguration Dance Party Outside VP Mike Pence’s House

Werk for Peace is a grassroots organization that was formed as a response to the tragic Pulse Nightclub shooting. The “queer-based” organization has recently been making headlines for organizing and planning a pre-inauguration dance party, set to be located just outside Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s Washington D.C. home.

Pence’s numerous anti-LGBTQ policies have caused alarm, and his neighbors have already been flying rainbow flags outside their homes as a sign of solidarity and protest.

A poster of all the rainbow flags that went up in Chevy Chase after Mike Pence moved in pic.twitter.com/9UR2dwzSNn — Hanna Rosin (@HannaRosin) December 31, 2016

Werk for Peace gave a brief statement on their Facebook page that reads, “We plan on leaving behind [biodegradable] glitter and rainbow paraphernalia that he can NEVER forget. Get ready to WERK it and tell Daddy Pence homo/transphobia is not tolerated in our country.”

The dance party is scheduled to go down tonight from 6pm-9pm EST.

Via The Fader