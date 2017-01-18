Girl Pranks Her Tinder Match Using ‘Finding Nemo’ Plot

We’ve heard everything from Tinder horror stories to just outright ridiculous conversations shared between strangers matching up, but what about using a movie plot as a prank? When we know things just won’t work out between a match on Tinder, trolling sometimes is the next best bet. And boy, did this girl troll for sure.

Carly Karnatz, a freshman at East Carolina University, is no stranger to Tinder matches with no real future. She decided to pull the ultimate movie-themed prank by sending the entire Finding Nemo plot in a conversation to a guy. An. Entire. Movie. Plot. Guys. The familiar plot starts with convincing this poor guy her “younger brother” was kidnapped and the entire family was looking for him. Karnatz then added that her brother was being held in a tank with other children by a man named “Phillip Sherman”. So when did this guy finally realize he was being pranked? Well, maybe when Karnatz told him at the very end that the kidnappers were keeping her brother at the address 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney, Australia.

The tweet has garnered more than 400 likes and followers even tweeting it to Ellen DeGeneres so it could be featured on her show. We guess not all fish are friends.