Former President H.W. Bush Taken To Hospital ICU

January 18, 2017 4:33 PM
Former President H.W. Bush has taken a bit of a turn for the worse since being taken to a Houston hospital.

Bush was moved to ICU at Methodist Hospital Wednesday morning to “address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia”. The former president had to undergo surgery to “protect and clear his airway,” Spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.   It was also reported that he is stable and resting and will remain in ICU for observation.  Mrs. Bush was also hospitalized at Methodist “precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.”

 

