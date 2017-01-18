Beer Yoga is Here

Yes you read that right “Beer Yoga” the combination of both exercise and drinking. All it takes is just an open mind and a love for beer.

According to the BierYoga website it is a “marriage of two great loves—beer and yoga. Both are centuries-old therapies for mind, body and soul.”

This crazy concept was brought together by Emily and Jhula, both are certified yoga teachers and passionate beer drinkers. Jhula first saw it at burning man and brought it back to Berlin. Now the two are taking their class on the road to the land down under, Australia. Two classes will take place in Sydney this weekend, both experienced yogis and newcomers can learn to balance beer bottles on their head and other beer salutations.

Now they just need to start having classes here in Dallas.