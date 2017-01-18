Are Kesha And Macklemore Working On New Music Together?

January 18, 2017 9:13 AM By JT
Filed Under: album, Collaboration, Kesha, macklemore, Music, new, ryan lewis

A little less than a year ago, Zedd posted a picture on his Instagram page that hinted at what eventually became “True Colors,” a collaboration with Kesha.

🔮

A photo posted by Zedd (@zedd) on

Yesterday, Macklemore posted a similar picture to his Instagram page, opting for the same crystal ball emoji in the caption, which may mean the two are working together on some new music.

🔮🐅

A photo posted by Ben Haggerty (@macklemore) on

We don’t really have anything to go on, but hopefully the two have decided to work together, especially since Kesha has not released an album in almost five years since 2012’s Warrior.  

Via MTV

