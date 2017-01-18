American Airlines Takes Spirit Approach – Introduces ‘No Frills’ Fares

The days of glamorous air travel are long gone and the glamour factor continues to deteriorate. Fort Worth based American Airlines is the latest to jump on board low cost, no frills airfare. To be fair, it is to compete with other airlines, like Spirit, who have already stripped down services in favor of a lower price.

Cheap fares will provide customers with a seat on the plane, but the customer cannot choose their seats unless seat locations are purchased 48 hours before the flight. Like Spirit, passengers are permitted to one piece of carry on luggage, but it must be able to fit under the seat. The overhead bins are not permitted, but for a fee, passengers may check one bag. Economy customers will also board last and be seated in the main cabin, regardless of how early they check-in or elite status.

