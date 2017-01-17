UPDATE: Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker has Died

January 17, 2017 8:55 PM
Filed Under: detective, jerry Walker, killed, Little Elm, Officer, Police, shot

We have learned tonight that, Little Elm Detective, Jerry Walker has died after being shot by a suspect barricaded in his home.

Walker was 48 years old and has served for Little Elm Police Department since 1998. Jerry leaves behind a wife and 4 children, according to Police Chief Rodney Harrison.

Officers responded to a call about an individual with a gun, around 3pm today.  Police ordered the suspect to drop his gun,  at that point he ran inside a local home and began shooting at officers.

Walker was shot in the upper body and immediately careflighted to Denton Regional Hospital.

The scene is still active with 3 other agencies assisting in the incident. Residents have been evacuated from the area, until the scene is clear and safe.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live