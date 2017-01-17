UPDATE: Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker has Died

We have learned tonight that, Little Elm Detective, Jerry Walker has died after being shot by a suspect barricaded in his home.

Walker was 48 years old and has served for Little Elm Police Department since 1998. Jerry leaves behind a wife and 4 children, according to Police Chief Rodney Harrison.

Officers responded to a call about an individual with a gun, around 3pm today. Police ordered the suspect to drop his gun, at that point he ran inside a local home and began shooting at officers.

Walker was shot in the upper body and immediately careflighted to Denton Regional Hospital.

The scene is still active with 3 other agencies assisting in the incident. Residents have been evacuated from the area, until the scene is clear and safe.