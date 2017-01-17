Tonight’s “Fixer Upper” Features Waco Veteran Whose Wife Died After Filming

January 17, 2017 11:28 AM
Grab the tissues for tonight’s episode of Fixer Upper.  The show veers from the typical formula of helping someone choose a home in dire need of a make-over and the journey it takes to convert it into a dream home.

In this episode, Chip and Joanna Gaines team up with Cleveland Browns quarterback, and Baylor alum,  Robert Griffin III to make-over the home of forty year veteran Bill Graham and his wife Sherry.  Griffin is the son of two Army sergeants and created the Family of 3 foundation to give back to those who served their country.

According to Bill Graham, the home make-over “meant everything” to his wife, Sherry.  Sadly, Sherry passed away on October 31.  She had beaten cancer and doctors believed for good, but the disease returned.  Graham said doctors “gave her six months and she lasted two,” adding, “when she got out of the hospital for the last time, she said ‘Don’t ever take me back, right here is where I want to be.'”  Graham honored his wife’s wishes and she passed at home.

When you watch the episode, you’ll notice that Sherry is in a wheelchair during the reveal.  At the time, she was receiving treatment and was given special permission to be released just long enough to see her transformed home.  Tonight’s episode airs at 7 on HGTV.

