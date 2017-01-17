This 7 Year-Old’s Taylor Swift Impersonation is Pretty Close to Flawless

Meet Xia Vigor. The seven-year-old who absolutely slays her performance as a tiny Taylor Swift during a segment of “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids,” a Phillipine TV show where kids perform songs from their favorite artists. The episode aired earlier this month, which went viral following Xia’s performance of Swift’s “You Belong With Me”.

It turns out this wasn’t Vigor’s first rodeo. According to Huffington Post, Vigor has performed on the show before. She even completed her look with the classic red lips and a perfect hair toss.

The seven-year-old caught the attention of Perez Hilton, stating, “This seven-year-old girl’s impression of Taylor Swift will be the BEST thing you see all day!” The performance was well received by judges and viewers alike. Safe to say, Vigor clearly owned the stage.