Texas’ Third Coyote Ugly Will Open Next Month In Fort Worth

The famous Coyote Ugly bars have locations all over, including six in Russia, but next month our great state of Texas is getting it’s third location added to it in Forth Worth.

There are currently two already in operation in the state; one in Austin and the other in San Antonio, so now most North Texans can rejoice that a location will be in our own back yard!

“With the wild success of our bars in Austin and San Antonio, we think Fort Worth is perfect for our brand of bar,” said founder Liliana ‘Lil’ Lovell in a press release.

“So get your boots ready, Fort Worth,” she continued in the release. “And be sure to partake in the full Coyote Ugly experience – that means getting up on the bar and joining the show!”