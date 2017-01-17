Oregon Man Finds Almost-Expired Lottery Ticket; Wins $1Million

January 17, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: $1 million, Lottery, Oregon, Ticket

There are pay-offs to decluttering.

While a snowstorm kept Joemel Panisa hunkered down inside his house, he decided to use the time to clean up his home office.

While looking through his desk drawers, he stumbled upon a lottery ticket he had purchased a year ago and forgotten about.

He went online to check the numbers and was SHOCKED to see that he had an exact match. He had no idea that for the past year, he was sitting on a $1 million jackpot.

But before he could celebrate, he had to check and see if the ticket was still valid after all this time. It turns out he found the ticket just in the nick of time. He had eight days before it was set to expire.

He immediately turned in his ticket and became an instant millionaire.

What if the snow hit 9 days later – imagine finding an EXPIRED ticket!

