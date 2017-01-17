North Koreans Taste Test American BBQ

January 17, 2017 10:00 AM
It’s one thing to watch Americans taste test food from other countries. However, it’s a completely different ballgame when you manage to sneak American BBQ to the people of North Korea.

Fortunately, the people in this video managed to get out of North Korea, where eating meat is a delicacy. In fact, the people featured here are going by aliases because most of them still have family that live in North Korea.

So what happens when they get the chance to try out several different BBQs from across the United States? The taste test samples come from Texas’ Rudy’s, Kansas City’s Gates, Northern Alabama’s Lawlers, and North Carolina’s 12 Bones.

Perhaps what’s most interesting is that we learn more about the teachings in North Korea than we do about their preferences in BBQ. For example, one woman tells a story about how when she was in school, she was taught that forks are the tool of the “American devils”, comparing them to farm tools that pick up cow manure.

Wow.

