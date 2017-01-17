Motley Crue Formed 36 Years Ago Today

Happy birthday to glam metal boys, Motley Crue, who formed in Los Angeles, California on Januray 17th, 1981.

As a tribute, Rolling Stone posted their 1987 cover story with the band along with a video looking back at some highlights from the band’s history.

We look back at a moment in 1983 between a reporter and Nikki Sixx where he states, “We could just fall apart tomorrow or go straight to the top, because we’re such extremists as personalities. It’s like riding a roller coaster twenty-four hours a day. Every time you turn around, somebody’s in jail or 100,000 kids are buying our album.”

Motley Crue was known chaos on stages, lighting their pants on fire and chainsawing heads of mannequins. Crazy to think these rock stars were only played on seven radio stations when their first self-titled album released in April 1981.

