Matthew McConaughey Gains 47 Pounds For His Role In New Film ‘Gold’; Becomes “Captain Fun”

The Oscar winning actor put himself through quite the transformation for his role in the upcoming film Gold, where he plays gold prospector Kenny Wells.

He added 47 pounds to his usually athletic frame, shaved his head and wore a toupee. Needless to say it was quite the transformation.

The actor has lost weight for previous films such as Dallas Buyers Club, but he’s never had to put on weight that wasn’t actual muscle mass. “I haven’t ever done that. I said, ‘McConaughey, you have six months to say yes to whatever you want to eat and whatever you want to drink. Whenever.’ That was fun,” he says. “The only thing that gets tiring is the thought of quitting. It was fortunate that I was like, ‘Oh, this is also my job, so let’s go—all green lights.'”

He continued explaining about how easy the task was, “My favorite food is cheeseburgers, so I was eating cheeseburgers all the time. I was making cheeseburgers. I was trying out all these fast food restaurants that I’ve never had, or I’ve only had one time,” he explains. “Not that much sweets. Cheeseburgers and beer will do the trick.” He even stopped exercising completely and became known as “captain fun” around the house to his kids.