Imagine Dragons, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd to Headline Lollapalooza Paris

January 17, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: Imagine Dragons, Lollapalooza, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd

By Amanda Wicks

Lollapalooza, the popular music festival held in Chicago each year, is getting a Paris counterpart, and several big names are slated to kick things off in style.

Related: BottleRock Napa Valley 2017 Lineup: Foo Fighters, Tom Petty, Maroon 5 to Headline

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, Imagine Dragons, Lana Del Rey, and DJ Snake will be headlining the very first Lollapalooza Paris. All told, there will be over 40 artists who perform across the four stages. London Grammar, Alt-J, Pixies, The Roots, Marshmello, Liam Gallagher, The Hives, Martin Solveig, I AM, La Femme are also on the bill.

Lollapalooza has several international editions, including Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Germany. Paris marks the latest expansion.

Lollapalooza Paris will take place at Hippodrome de Longchamp July 22-23, 2017. Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 19th and more information is available at Lollapalooza Paris’ website.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live