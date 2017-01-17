Jessica Alba Stopped By Police Office Who Has Tattoo Of Her Face On His Arm

When this guy got this tattoo of Jessica Alba’s face, did he ever in a million years think he would run into the actress randomly on the street?

Well he did, and Alba was so smitten by the tat she had to capture a sweet Instagram video. She captioned the post, “Definitely one of the more surreal moments of my life- This sweetie pie young officer drove by outside my friends house and stopped to tell me he had my face tattooed on his arm -of course I HAD to see it! So cool and such a trip.”

Via People