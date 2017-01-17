Hero Dog Keeps Paralyzed Owner Warm For 20 Hours After He Slipped And Fell On Ice

A man only known as Bob slipped and fell on a patch of ice outside his Michigan home on New Year’s Eve. The 15 foot trip just to get a couple more logs to burn in the fireplace turned into a 20-hour ordeal as the fall broke his neck and paralyzed him.

He screamed for and screamed for help, but to no avail; his nearest neighbor lives a quarter-mile away. If not for his loyal companion, a golden retriever named Kelsey, this story might not have had a happy ending. For 20 hours, Kelsey laid next to Bob and barked for help. She snuggled up to him and spread her body across his to keep her warm, and licked his face to make sure he didn’t lose consciousness. Bob told a local news outlet, “She kept me warm and alert. I knew I had to persevere through this and that it was my choice to stay alive. She was letting out this screeching howl that alerted my neighbor. He found me at 6:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day.”

Bob was rushed to the emergency room, where doctors found him to be hypothermic, in atrial fibrillation ,and suffering from two disc herniations which caused the paralysis. Miraculously, he had no frostbite, which doctors attributed to Kelsey keeping him warm. After surgery, Bob was able to begin moving his extremities again.

Bob will undergo intense physical and occupation therapy in order to return home and to work, but the actions of his two heroes have provided the dedication he needs to keep going. “I am so thankful for my two heroes. Kelsey kept me warm, alert, and never stopped barking for help. Dr. Colen saved my life and ability to move. They are truly heroes and I will be eternally grateful.”

