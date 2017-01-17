Harry Potter’s Viktor Krum Is All Grown Up And Looks Completely Different

It seems that growing up truly benefits a lot of the actors from the Harry Potter film series.  We saw the magical, and highly unexpected, transformation of Matthew Lewis:

Stan Yanevski portrayed Viktor Krum, the world-class Seeker of the Bulgarian national Quidditch team in the fourth film in the series, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.  It’s been 11 years since the role, and Yanevski has had small roles in other productions, including an appearance in The Deathly Hallows Part 1, although his scenes were deleted.

Yanevski has grown his hair out, and added a beard and some tattoos and looks completely different.

