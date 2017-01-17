FUNNY Quotes from Betty White On Her 95th Birthday

Betty White is on set today, birthday #95, for a new sitcom to air on Freeform TV. No doubt she’s cracking up everyone at the table read.

People.com compiled a bunch of memorable lines from Betty that made me laugh out loud:

“I’m a health nut. My favorite food is hot dogs with French fries. And my exercise: I have a two-story house and a very bad memory, so I’m up and down those stairs.”

— to The New York Times

“I’ve always liked older men. They’re just more attractive to me. Of course, at my age there aren’t that many left!”

— to Parade

“Darling, you were supposed to explore the galaxy. Not fill it.”

— to William Shatner during his Comedy Central roast

“My answer to anything under the sun, like, ‘What have you not done in the business that you’ve always wanted to do?’ is: ‘Robert Redford.’ ”

— on The Insider

“Vodka is kind of a hobby.”

— to David Letterman

“Get at least eight hours of beauty sleep a night; nine if you’re ugly.”

— to David Letterman

And who can forget THIS one:

“I didn’t know what Facebook was and now that I do know what it is, it sounds like a huge waste of time … at my age if I want to connect with old friends, I need a Ouija board … In my day, seeing pictures of people’s vacations was considered a punishment.”

— from her 2010 opening monologue on Saturday Night Live