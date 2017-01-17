Dallas Attorney Is Breaking Records and Becoming Fan Favorite on “The Bachelor”

Rachel Lindsay is representing DFW well on this season of The Bachelor. Not only did she break a record when she became the first black contestant to receive the first impression rose, of the 30 contestants, she’s one of three who is in her 30s. Finally, she’s intelligent and driven. Law school is tough business and she’s a lawyer in Dallas.

Last night on The Bachelor, some of the contestants took a trip to L.A. with Bachelor Nick Viall. They learned a dance routine to perform as to be back-up dancers for The Backstreet Boys. Nick also invited Vanessa Grimaldi, the special education teacher from Montreal for a date in a zero-gravity airplane.

Meanwhile, Rachel and few of the other ladies competed in a “Nick-athon” athletic competition judged by Olympic athletes Allyson Felix, Michelle Carter, and Carl Lewis. The prize for winning the Nick-athon was a hot tub date with The Bachelor. While Rachel didn’t win the competition, that went to Astrid, the 26 year old plastic surgery office manager from Tampa, Rachel did make the top 3. Rachel’s faux pas was in smashing the plastic ring that would grant her access into the hot tub rather than snatching it up. Oops!

Find out what happens with Rachel and Nick in next Monday’s episode, which airs at 7 p.m. on ABC.

