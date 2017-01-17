Dallas Attorney Is Breaking Records and Becoming Fan Favorite on “The Bachelor”

January 17, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: angela, Angela Chase, Attorney, bachelor, Dallas, Dallas attorney, DFW, Rachel, Rachel Lindsay, the Bachelor

Rachel Lindsay is representing DFW well on this season of The Bachelor.  Not only did she break a record when she became the first black contestant to receive the first impression rose, of the 30 contestants, she’s one of three who is in her 30s.  Finally, she’s intelligent and driven.  Law school is tough business and she’s a lawyer in Dallas.

Last night on The Bachelor, some of the contestants took a trip to L.A. with Bachelor Nick Viall.  They learned a dance routine to perform as to be back-up dancers for The Backstreet Boys.   Nick also invited Vanessa Grimaldi, the special education teacher from Montreal for a date in a zero-gravity airplane.

Meanwhile, Rachel and few of the other ladies competed in a “Nick-athon” athletic competition judged by Olympic athletes Allyson Felix, Michelle Carter, and Carl Lewis.  The prize for winning the Nick-athon was a hot tub date with The Bachelor.  While Rachel didn’t win the competition, that went to Astrid, the 26 year old plastic surgery office manager from Tampa, Rachel did make the top 3.  Rachel’s faux pas was in smashing the plastic ring that would grant her access into the hot tub rather than snatching it up.  Oops!

Find out what happens with Rachel and Nick in next Monday’s episode, which airs at 7 p.m. on ABC.

Follow Angela Chase on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live