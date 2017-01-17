Betty White Turns 95 Today!

Happy Birthday to Betty White! The actress turns 95 today. Betty White, called a “national treasure” is an inspiration to many. The actress, who most famously starred in 80s sit-com The Golden Girls as sweet, naive Rose Nylund, is a 70 year Hollywood veteran. However, she’s enjoyed a bit of a Renaissance in her later years, stealing the spotlight in 2009’s The Proposal with Sandra Bullock, becoming a Super Bowl darling after getting tackled and landing in a mud puddle for Snickers in 2010, then again last year with her dab skills. She also hosted SNL and then starred in the tv series Hot in Cleveland.

Another reason to love Betty White? She’s an animal rights activist who credits animals for maintaining her youthful vigor. For all of this, we say, Happy Birthday, Betty!

