Bedford Man Shot And Killed Over Parking Lot Argument

January 17, 2017 5:13 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Bedford, DFW, Haltom City, Kroger, North Texas, parking lot, shooting, Texas

Sam Smith of Haltom City died at 5:45 p.m. at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.  The 28 year old had gotten into an argument over a “door-ding” in the parking lot of a Kroger according to local police.

Each man had told the other they had a gun, and while the suspect was in his vehicle, Smith reportedly made a threatening move and reached behind his back. The suspect told police he thought Smith was reaching for a gun when he shot him.  Smith’s wife said he was shot five to six times from about less than 5 feet away, with several shots hitting his face and chest.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and taken to Bedford police department and released on Tuesday Jan. 17, 2017 to further a pending investigation into probable cause.

