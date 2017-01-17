Aaron Rodgers’ Father Confirms They Haven’t Spoken In Two Years

Ed Rodgers opened up to the New York Times about distance between the family and his oldest son, Aaron. Says “It’s complicated.”

Last summer, issues came to light when Aaron’s younger brother, Jordan, was on ‘The Bachelorette.’ Jordan told potential mate JoJo Fletcher, star of the show, that his famous brother wouldn’t be at the family’s Chico, CA, home when they went there to meet the parents… that Aaron had chosen to distance himself from the family.

“Fame can change things,” said Aaron Rodgers​'s father, who confirmed that he had not spoken to Aaron since 2014 https://t.co/bcgUctHXdo pic.twitter.com/5lQm1qelZ4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 15, 2017

Ed says the family is “hopeful for reconciliation.”

As are we.

Despite the fact he broke our hearts Sunday evening.