Tip: Don’t Rely Solely On a Mobile App to Start Your Car

We’ve heard stories like this many times before. Technology failing humans in both funny and not-so-funny ways. Unfortunately for proud Tesla owner and entrepreneur, Ryan Negri, he discovered the hard way that not all technology can make our lives easier. Negri decided to go for a ride outside his home near Red Rock Canyon, Nevada. He turned the car on at home using a mobile app when halfway through his trip he had to make a stop to adjust a dog seat in his car where there just so happened to be no cell service, making his start-with-phone method useless.
Ryan even took to Instagram to explain his situation:
Stranded 6 miles from home, 2 miles from cell service; our Saturday morning. The thought was to go for a quick drive to take some photos of the freshly-fallen mountain snow. Having only my phone in my pocket, I unlocked and started the car with it, and we left. 6 miles down the road we decided to turn back, but before that, had to adjust Mozy & Millie’s car bed, so I exited the vehicle…bad idea. Need to restart the car now, but, with no cell service, my phone can’t connect to the car to unlock it. Even with cell service, the car would also need cell service to receive the signal to unlock. @amymnegri, the hero she is, started running to reach cell service height. After about 2 miles she reached signal and called a friend for a ride to the house to grab the key fob. The key that will always be with me (now) when I drive that car.
The real hero though is his wife, Amy Negri, who walked two miles out to reach cell service height and called a friend to take her home in order to get the car keys.
I knew the day would come where we would get stranded with the Tesla. We had “no service”.
Long story, ask @RyanNegri.
— Amy M Negri (@AmyMNegri) January 14, 2017
Negri explained in an interview with Mashable, “Forgot when you get out of the drivers seat, you have to re-initiate the sequence to unlock keyless driving. After I adjusted the dogs bed, I got back in and I had access to the cars display panel and all options besides to drive! I could even play music from my phone because my phone was synced via Bluetooth.”
While the idea of starting your car with an app rather than your keys sounds super convenient, it’s also easy to forget the simple things like the possibility of being somewhere where there is no cell phone service.
Perhaps Tesla engineers will take notice of Negri’s story and consider alternative options for starting your car in the future.