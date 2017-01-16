The Ten Most Stressful Experiences In Modern Life

A new survey revealed the ten most stressful experiences a person can experience in their lifetime.

Interesting enough, dealing in the housing market stresses more people out than the death of a close friend or family member. When you’re buying or selling your property though, you deal with fluctuating prices, confusing interest rates, and the chance the market will suddenly collapse; all things that are making us stressed out by just reading it.

The top ten most stressful things shape out like this:

1. Buying or selling a house.

2. A relationship break-up or divorce.

3. Getting laid off.

4. A death in the family.

5. Getting fired.

6. Being in debt.

7. Starting a new job.

8. Becoming a parent for the first time.

9. Planning a wedding.

10. Going broke or bankrupt.

Via Daily Mail