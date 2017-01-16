R. Kelly: Will He Or Won’t He Perform At Trump Inauguration?

President elect Trump has not found many artists willing to perform at his inauguration ceremony Friday, which makes it all the weirder when it was being reported that R. Kelly had signed on to perform.

BREAKING: R. Kelly confirmed to perform at inauguration. — Jonathan Torrens (@TorrensJonathan) January 11, 2017

This tweet was clearly sent out as a joke, because R. Kelly and Donald Trump are both tied to a certain disgusting act involving “showers.” R. Kelly’s situation was notably parodied by Dave Chappelle on Chappelle’s Show.

We don’t know if people took the tweet seriously, and how many people really started thinking that R. Kelly was performing at the Inauguration, but it spread enough where R. Kelly posted on Twitter that there was no way he would perform.

So far, Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down are the headliners scheduled to appear at the ceremony on the 20th.

Via Huffington Post