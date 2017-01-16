Mark Zuckerberg Plants Garden with Oak Cliff High School Students and Meets with DPD

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO made a surprise visit to Dallas today. He helped plant a garden with Oak Cliff high school students, and met with the Dallas Police Department.

Zuckerberg started a “Year in Travel” initiative, in which he gets out and talks “to more people about how they’re living, working and thinking about the future.” Dallas was his first stop on his journey.

Naturally, he posted about both of these experiences on his Facebook page.

According to the Dallas Observer, the community garden-planting stop was Commit Partnership‘s idea in their efforts to make Oak Cliff at least a little less of a food desert.

After planting the garden, he made his way to the Dallas Police Department Head Quarters. In his words, he “got to thank the officers for the important work they do.” They also discussed how social media is changing law enforcement, and how videos create new ways to build accountability and trust, but also create new challenges that didn’t exist before.