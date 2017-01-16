Margot Robbie Has Turned Into Tonya Harding In Latest Set Photos From Upcoming Film

January 16, 2017 4:39 PM
I Tonya, Margot Robbie, Movies, Nancy Kerrigan, scandal, Sebastian Stan, Tonya Harding

By now most people have been aware of the upcoming biopic I Tonya starring Margot Robbie as the infamous figure skater Tonya Harding and Sebastian Stan as her ex-husband Jeff Gillooly.

It’s been hard to picture her in this role for some time until now.  The most recent photo from the set of the film has Robbie dressed up in clothes, hair and makeup, and she looks incredibly identical to Harding!

Now we’re just curious if they’re going to actually cast someone as Nancy Kerrigan or just use stock footage.  Guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

