IHOP Restaurants Retweet Anti-Clinton Post on Twitter

January 16, 2017 8:07 PM
An odd Tweet appeared from the International House of Pancakes Twitter account yesterday morning, leaving many scrambled as to how this happened. The restuaramt chain retweeted someone’s tweet saying that Hillary Clinton’s campaign was a “major garbage campaign.”

The company claims their account was hacked, and immediately deleted the post.  The assure customer’s they’ve taken the necessary measure to ensure they are not able to be hacked again.

IHOP quickly issued a public statement saying:

“At the core of the IHOP brand is a desire to bring people together and a commitment to creating a warm and welcoming environment for guests and fans everywhere, both in our restaurants and online. After a thorough investigation, we have confirmed that the IHOP Twitter account was hacked this morning. The retweeted post in question was immediately removed, and we have taken the necessary steps to ensure the security and integrity of our social media accounts. We appreciate our fans bringing this to our attention and recognizing that this is not normal content shared by IHOP.”

 

