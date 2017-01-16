Hughie Maughan Of DWTS Ireland Breaks Internet With Tanning Disaster

Hughie Maughan was best known as the runner-up of the 17th season of Big Brother UK. Now, he will forever be known as a walking advertisement for tanning disasters.

On a recent episode of the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars, Maughan appeared way darker than any of his cohorts. Reportedly, staff were telling Maughan that he “had a solid grasp on his bronzer,” but there was no stopping him. He reportedly told his colleagues, “You can’t have enough tan.”

Well, you definitely can, and Maughan definitely did.

Hughie Maughan gets a tanning on social media after plastering himself with bronzer #DWTSIrl https://t.co/ntZ6fInojH — Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) January 15, 2017

Maughan did not escape the wrath of the internet. There were a million jokes at the reality star’s expense, and it appears he took it all in stride, which is great because there was no way he should feel offended after he offended all of us with that look.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions!

Well @NickyByrne and the lads definitely weren't leaving @hughie_maughan off the hook with that tan tonight! #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/R8wpCjI8ED — DWTS Ireland (@DWTSIRL) January 15, 2017

He really shouldn't of taken tanning tips from me 😂 bad boyfriend advice hahah sorry @hughie_maughan 😂 https://t.co/eN6HxrCTUh — Ryan Ruckledge (@ryruckledge) January 15, 2017

Via The Sun