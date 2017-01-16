Dallas Theater Director Severely Beaten Outside Of Local Target

January 16, 2017 6:20 PM
Local theater director Derek Whitener is in the hospital recovering after being attacked outside a local Target.

The GoFundMe page set up for Derek says that he had just finished acting and singing in a show at the Firehouse Theater Saturday night when he stopped at the store on Haskell Avenue to buy groceries.   Whitener told police two men wearing masks attacked him as he was walking to his car. He’s not sure why.

“Right now, our family is focused on his recovery. We want to do everything in our power to help him heal and, likewise, all that is possible to support the police in their investigation,” his family said.

Whitener’s family hopes someone will come forward with information that can help police arrest those responsible. Target also said it is cooperating with the police investigation.

“At Target, the safety and security of our guests and team members is our top priority. Our thoughts are with the victim and anyone affected by this incident,” said Erika Winkels, a spokeswoman for Target.

 

