A Man And His Cat Go Sledding Down A Steep Hill In Hilarious Video

A Washington man calls his two cats, Weston and Ellinore “Adventure Cats.” Jessie Smith recently posted a video of himself barreling down a snow-covered hill on a sled, with Weston perched right on his shoulder.

Smith confirmed to the Huffington Post that although it looks dangerous, Weston is actually completely safe. He said in an email, “My wife and I have taken both cats sledding once before, and they both were content as could be. Weston usually opts for the shoulder perch and does a great job of balancing up there. Also, being that it is quite cold during all this snow play, we do make sure to take frequent trips back to the warm car.”

No doubt these two are adventure cats. They are definitely cooler than any of us.

