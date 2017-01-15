Netflix Stock Reaches All Time High

January 15, 2017 11:16 PM
Filed Under: earnings, growth, Netflix, revenue, stock

Netflix stock soared to its highest point on Friday, up 3.5 percent! Making the new share price $133.70. This is good news following a rocky start back in April 2016, where Netflix stock saw significant drop in subscriber growth.

Historically Netflix shares have remained rather bland but recently have seen a steady influx  due to an increase in their portfolio of original content.

In recent months they have added huge crowd pleasing hits including  Stranger Things, Luke Cage, and Gilmore Girls.

Netflix 2016 fourth-quarter revenue forecast has reached $2.47 billion.

 

