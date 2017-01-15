Mesquite Police Add Cowboy Hats To Uniform

Police officers in Mesquite can now opt to wear a cowboy hat as part of their official uniform.

Mesquite Police Chief Charles Cato told CBS, “We have 180 of 220 uniformed police officers who have chosen to wear the new cowboy hat in the field as additional protection from various weather elements. This cowboy hat is a benefit the police officers asked for, and I am grateful the City of Mesquite was able to provide it.”

"Howdy Officers!" Many Mesquite police officers opt for cowboy hats. https://t.co/D6XIs0WxZ7 (Mesquite PD) pic.twitter.com/ORxihWfAP8 — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) January 13, 2017

Chief Cato said the new hat option is a direct result of his initiative to speak personally with every officer on his force when he took the role of chief last year. Police officers are not required to wear the cowboy hat.

