Mesquite Police Add Cowboy Hats To Uniform

January 15, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: Back the blue, cowboy hat, Dallas, DFW, local, Mesquite, Police, Texas, Uniform

Police officers in Mesquite can now opt to wear a cowboy hat as part of their official uniform.

Mesquite Police Chief Charles Cato told CBS, “We have 180 of 220 uniformed police officers who have chosen to wear the new cowboy hat in the field as additional protection from various weather elements.  This cowboy hat is a benefit the police officers asked for, and I am grateful the City of Mesquite was able to provide it.”

Chief Cato said the new hat option is a direct result of his initiative to speak personally with every officer on his force when he took the role of chief last year.  Police officers are not required to wear the cowboy hat.

Via CBS

 

