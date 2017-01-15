12-Year-Old Boy Robs Girl At Gunpoint For Chicken McNuggets

January 15, 2017 5:42 PM
In Harlem a 12-year-old boy was with a 13-year-old female classmate at a McDonald’s. The boy reportedly asked the girl for some of her chicken McNuggets. When the girl refused the boy followed her to a near by subway station. The boy asked again for chicken and was again denied.

Officers say the boy then pulled out what looked to be a gun and pointed it at the 13-year-old’s head. The girl didn’t flinch though, she quickly smacked the gun out of the boy’s hand and told him to leave her alone.

The victim saw the boy showing his gun to other children and reported the incident to school administration. The boy has since been taken into custody for the attempted robbery.

