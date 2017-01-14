What Are The Odds: Mom, Dad & Newborn All Share The Same Birthday

January 14, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Baldwyn, Cade Lee Gardner, Daily Mail, Hillary Gardner, Luke Gardner, Mississippi, Odds, Same Birthday

Let’s put it this way: the odds of this happening are one in 133,000.

Luke and Hillary Gardner welcomed their son, Cade Lee, into the world in Baldwyn, Mississippi on December 18th.  Which just happened to be both of their birthdays.

Yes: Luke, Hillary and Cade Lee all share December 18th as a birthday.  Granted, Cade Lee is 27 years older than his Mom and Dad.  And if you want to be exact, Hillary is exactly six hours older than Luke.

Statisticians say you have a better chance of getting hit by lightning: about one in 12,000.

Think they could beat the odds again with another kid?

Source: Daily Mail

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live