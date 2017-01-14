Texas Files Discriminatory “Bathroom Bill” That May Cripple the Economy

January 14, 2017 9:47 PM
Filed Under: Bathroom Bill, Bill, Dallas, Discrimination, Equality, law, LGBT, public, Restroom, Rights, Texas, Transgender

Many businesses and tourism groups are urging law makers to STOP a controversial new “bathroom bill.” The Texas Privacy Act, if passed could cripple our economy with a lose of roughly $9 Billion.

If passed, the bill would require transgender people to use public restrooms that match their biological sex. This would affect all public schools, public universities and government offices. Private businesses are expected to be exempt from the controversial bill.

Supporters of the legislation say critics are spreading fear; however, it seems telling parents their children are not safe to use a public restroom is what’s actually ‘spreading fear.’

Currently many cities, like Dallas, have ordinances in place which protect against discriminatory actions placed on guests. This bill would negate those ordinances.

On Wednesday, representatives event planners from across the state, gathered outside of the Texas Capitol to announce their opposition to the bill and start a new campaign entitled, “Texas Welcomes All.”

North Carolina passed a similar bill, which caused nationwide uproars. The bill resulted in the NBA, NCAA along with numerous others, moving all sporting events are tourist attractions to other states, that did not openly discriminate.

Research shows 47 percent of all meeting planners ‘absolutely’ avoid planning events in states that pass discriminatory legislation, such as the Texas Privacy Act.

Republican State Representative Matt Krause of Fort Worth said the bill, “ensures women and children are safe when they go into public facilities, and I don’t think anyone should be upset or alarmed about that.”

Texas has been home to the Super Bowl, Final Four sporting events, Country Music Awards, Wrestle-Mania, along with nearly every other big event known. Critics say we cannot afford to lose all of those and face nationwide backlash for openly discriminating against so many people and groups.

House Speaker Joe Straus says, “If someone wants to invest in Texas, and they want to bring commerce and opportunity to our state, we should welcome them. This state should invite economic activity, not turn it away.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live