Texas Files Discriminatory “Bathroom Bill” That May Cripple the Economy

Many businesses and tourism groups are urging law makers to STOP a controversial new “bathroom bill.” The Texas Privacy Act, if passed could cripple our economy with a lose of roughly $9 Billion.

If passed, the bill would require transgender people to use public restrooms that match their biological sex. This would affect all public schools, public universities and government offices. Private businesses are expected to be exempt from the controversial bill.

Supporters of the legislation say critics are spreading fear; however, it seems telling parents their children are not safe to use a public restroom is what’s actually ‘spreading fear.’

Currently many cities, like Dallas, have ordinances in place which protect against discriminatory actions placed on guests. This bill would negate those ordinances.

On Wednesday, representatives event planners from across the state, gathered outside of the Texas Capitol to announce their opposition to the bill and start a new campaign entitled, “Texas Welcomes All.”

North Carolina passed a similar bill, which caused nationwide uproars. The bill resulted in the NBA, NCAA along with numerous others, moving all sporting events are tourist attractions to other states, that did not openly discriminate.

Research shows 47 percent of all meeting planners ‘absolutely’ avoid planning events in states that pass discriminatory legislation, such as the Texas Privacy Act.

Republican State Representative Matt Krause of Fort Worth said the bill, “ensures women and children are safe when they go into public facilities, and I don’t think anyone should be upset or alarmed about that.”

Texas has been home to the Super Bowl, Final Four sporting events, Country Music Awards, Wrestle-Mania, along with nearly every other big event known. Critics say we cannot afford to lose all of those and face nationwide backlash for openly discriminating against so many people and groups.

House Speaker Joe Straus says, “If someone wants to invest in Texas, and they want to bring commerce and opportunity to our state, we should welcome them. This state should invite economic activity, not turn it away.”