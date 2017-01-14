Man Pays DMV With 300,000 Pennies

Remember when that guy in Frisco paid his speeding ticket with 22,000 pennies? Well this new guy has him beat.

Nick Stafford of Lebanon, Virginia recently used 300,000 pennies to pay the Department of Motor Vehicles for the sales tax he owed on two cars. He delivered the change to the DMV in five wheelbarrows: weighing a total of 1,600 pounds.

Needless to say, Stafford wanted to purposely “inconvenience” the DMV after having to file a Freedom of Information Act request to get the direct number to the Lebanon DMV.

Source: U.S. News & World Report

