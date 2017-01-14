Euless Chick Fil’A Traffic Director Gains Internet Fame with Lightsabers

January 14, 2017 10:23 PM
Filed Under: Chick-Fil-A, Drive Thru, Euless, Fans, food, force, fun, Internet, Jedi, Lightsaber, North Texas, Smiles, Star Wars, Texas, Traffic

Euless Chick-fil-A employee, Teran Olsen has won over customers and fans alike, as he navigates traffic armed with foam lightsabers.

His flips, spins and aerial kicks have been shared on YouTube and Social media for months and have earned him many titles, including “lightsaber choreographer” and even “drive-thru Jedi”

You can find Olsen doing what he loves, during the lunch time rush and Chick fil-A in Euless.

Olsen trains for lightsaber choreography competitions in his off time, but on the clock, he keeps the the lunch rush traffic moving and smiling.

For 23-year-old Olsen, working with lightsabers every day as a job, is a perfect fit. “I love it. It is awesome. It’s one of the things that helps me get up in the morning, knowing I can come here,” he says.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live