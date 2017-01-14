Euless Chick Fil’A Traffic Director Gains Internet Fame with Lightsabers

Euless Chick-fil-A employee, Teran Olsen has won over customers and fans alike, as he navigates traffic armed with foam lightsabers.

His flips, spins and aerial kicks have been shared on YouTube and Social media for months and have earned him many titles, including “lightsaber choreographer” and even “drive-thru Jedi”

You can find Olsen doing what he loves, during the lunch time rush and Chick fil-A in Euless.

Olsen trains for lightsaber choreography competitions in his off time, but on the clock, he keeps the the lunch rush traffic moving and smiling.

For 23-year-old Olsen, working with lightsabers every day as a job, is a perfect fit. “I love it. It is awesome. It’s one of the things that helps me get up in the morning, knowing I can come here,” he says.