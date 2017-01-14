Dallas PD Search for Suspect that Struck and Killed a Pedestrian Today

The Dallas Police Department is searching for, and asking for the community’s help in finding a suspect vehicle that struck and killed a 25-year-old man this afternoon.

The incident occurred around 12:30 pm on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The victim was taken to Baylor Hospital and was pronounced dead.

According to video surveillance the vehicle was a white SUV, and witnesses say the man was intentionally struck.

Detectives are urging residents to call the Dallas Police Homicide Unit at 214.671.3702, if you have any information.