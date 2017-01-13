WATCH: News Anchor Chews Out Colleague for Wearing Same Color Dress

January 13, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Amber Sherlock, angela, Angela Chase, catfight, Julie Snook, meltdown, News Anchor

Can we say, “catty?”  It seems obvious that news anchors would be tough, but this is just downright petty.  Amber Sherlock, an anchor for Australia’s Nine Network was caught on camera berating another reporter, Julie Snook, for wearing the same color top.  In the video, Sherlock repeatedly tells Snook that she asked her to put on a jacket two hours ago “for a reason.”

Snook apologizes to Sherlock and explains that she has been so busy working that she forgot to put on the jacket.  Ironically, the show’s guest, Sandy Rhea, happens to be a psychologist and her uncomfortable laughter is also shown.  Snook doesn’t seem to have a problem with putting on a jacket and graciously does so before the segment begins airing.  Of course, Sherlock then is the face of professionalism for the people.

It’s just a jacket, Amber. Lighten up.

Follow Angela Chase on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live