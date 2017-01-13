WATCH: News Anchor Chews Out Colleague for Wearing Same Color Dress

Can we say, “catty?” It seems obvious that news anchors would be tough, but this is just downright petty. Amber Sherlock, an anchor for Australia’s Nine Network was caught on camera berating another reporter, Julie Snook, for wearing the same color top. In the video, Sherlock repeatedly tells Snook that she asked her to put on a jacket two hours ago “for a reason.”

Snook apologizes to Sherlock and explains that she has been so busy working that she forgot to put on the jacket. Ironically, the show’s guest, Sandy Rhea, happens to be a psychologist and her uncomfortable laughter is also shown. Snook doesn’t seem to have a problem with putting on a jacket and graciously does so before the segment begins airing. Of course, Sherlock then is the face of professionalism for the people.

It’s just a jacket, Amber. Lighten up.

