Trent Reznor: The Internet has ‘Created a Toxic Environment’ for Music

By Amanda Wicks

As Apple Music’s Chief Creative Officer, one might think that Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor looks at the Internet somewhat favorably when it comes to how music has developed since its creation. Not so.

Speaking with Yahoo! about writing the score for Patriots Day with creative partner Atticus Ross, Reznor discussed his take on the state of music today. “The Internet is giving voice to everybody thinking that someone gives a s— what they have to say,” said. “I think, in general, that has created a toxic environment for artists and led to some very safe music.”

Safe music translates into boring music, according to Reznor. “Artists are trying to make music to please the tastemakers that tell the sheep what to like,” he added. “It’s a vicious cycle and I think it’s unhealthy. I don’t see any Princes emerging on the scene today. I see a lot of people making formulaic, made to please, vegan restaurant patron-type s—. And I think it creates an environment where people are too f—in’ worried about what other people have to say. And people who have never made anything think it’s OK to talk s— about stuff they have no right to talk about. You got a Facebook account? Nobody gives a f—. You haven’t achieved anything.”

It’s not the first time he’s been vocal about social media’s impact on music. In June, he slammed YouTube for succeeding on the backs on artists.